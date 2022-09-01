Delhi Man, Who Shot At Teenage Girl For Not Talking To Her, Arrested By Police

A shocking incident has been reported from Delhi wherein a man attempted to murder a teenage schoolgirl with a pistol while she was returning home from school. The accused, identified as Amanat Ali, has now been apprehended by Delhi Police.

Two of his close associates, Pawan and Bobby, were also arrested last week. The incident, as per the police, took place on August 25 at about 3:47 pm when the 16-year-old girl was on her way back from school.

The girl, identified as Naina Mishra, is a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

The girl in her complaint stated that she had been in touch with Amanat for two years through social media, but she had stopped talking to him for the last 4-5 months. However, the accused continued to stalk her.

While she was returning home, she felt that three boys on a motorcycle were stalking her. "When I arrived at B block, Sangam Vihar, one of the boys shot at me from behind with a pistol, and all three fled the sport thereafter," the victim explained.

A police investigation revealed that the accused shot at the girl, injuring her shoulder. The victim was taken to the Batra hospital. At Tigri police station, the accused was charged with Section 307 (attempt to murder).

The accused, a 19-year-old, is a native of Mawana town in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was currently residing in Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

During a police interrogation, the accused told the officials that the girl was in contact with him through social media but eventually she stopped talking to him sometime ago. This made him unhappy and he allegedly decided to kill her in retaliation. Hence, he contacted another accused, Bobby and Pawan, to execute his plan.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP, South Delhi told news agency ANI that the police have arrested the accused.

She said, "On August 25, a 16-yr old girl was admitted to hospital with a bullet injury. She said that there were 3 people out of whom she knew Amanat Ali but recently stopped talking to him. The other two accused absconded to Muzaffarnagar in UP and were eventually nabbed on August 26. He got weapons from his uncle & had the aim to kill the girl."