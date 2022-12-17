Delhi Man Throws 2-Year-Old Child From Balcony, Jumps After Fight With Wife

IN A shocking incident, a man in South Delhi's Kalkaji area jumped from the rooftop of his house briefly after throwing his two-year-child, police said on Saturday.

The police also added that both of them have been hospitalised. Identified as Man Singh, the 30-year-old man is a resident of Sanjay Colony near Okhla.

According to a senior official, the Kalkaji police station received information at 10:38 PM on Friday night that a man had jumped from the rooftop of his house after throwing down one child.

"Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found that Man Singh had allegedly jumped down from the rooftop at a height of about 21 feet after throwing down his minor son. On enquiry, it was revealed that the house where the incident occurred belongs to the grandmother of his wife Pooja and she had already taken the injured boy to Holy Family Hospital," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

He was later shifted to the AIIMS.

Meanwhile, Pooja, the wife of Singh alleged that her relationship with Man Singh was not good and that she had been living with her grandmother with her two kids for the past few days.

"Her husband reached the house on Friday evening and argued with her under the influence of liquor," said the official. Suddenly, he took his son to the rooftop and threw him down, following which he jumped, the official said."

According to media reports, Pooja's grandmother alleged that Singh was under the influence of alcohol.

The police have registered a complaint under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

