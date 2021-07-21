The man was arrested and was even presented before the magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody for breaking courtroom furniture. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Everyone who is a Sunny Deol fan must have recited his dialogues and especially this iconic one which is, 'Tarikh-pe-Tarikh. But have you ever done this in a real court? Well, apparently, a Delhi man failed to differentiate between the reel and real-life incident and shouted this dialogue in court.

Yes, the incident happened in Delhi's Karkadooma court in courtroom number 66 in the court complex on July 17 where a resident of Shashtri Nagar named Ramesh got annoyed with his matter pending since 2016. According to sources, Rakesh broke computers and furniture while shouting the movie dialogue "Tarikh pe Tarikh".

Rakesh, who appeared to be frustrated with the long dates given in his matter, also smashed on the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, the police said.

After the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm the police arrested Rakesh.

The accused Rakesh was arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody.

Delhi Police has booked Rakesh under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

For the unversed, the 'Tarikh pe Tarikh' dialogue is from the Bollywood movie 'Damini' where Sunny Deol plays the role of an alcoholic lawyer, who re-opened a case in the movie and fought for justice.

With inputs from ANI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal