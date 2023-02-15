Delhi Man Kills Girlfriend, Stores Body In Fridge, Marries Another Girl On Same Day; Arrested

ANOTHER Shraddha Walker-like gruesome murder was reported from Delhi's Najafgarh after a man allegedly killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a refrigerator. The 24-year-old accused identified as Sahil Gehlot was arrested for allegedly strangulating his live-in partner to death, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Nikki Yadav (25). Her body was recovered from a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh on Tuesday. According to the Crime Branch unit, the accused married another woman on the same day when he killed his live-in partner.

The police said that they received the input about the incident on February 10 following which the team reached the Mitraon village in search of the accused who was absconding. Later, the accused was apprehended from the Kair village crossing in the national capital, the police said.

"The accused strangulated the deceased with the help of a data cable of his mobile in his car on the intervening night of 9/10 February 2023 and stuffed the dead body in a refrigerator kept at his dhaba at Mitraon village, Delhi. The accused and the deceased were in a relationship for the past few years," Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, as quoted by ANI, said.

During the investigation, the Police released that the accused was trying to mislead the team however he disclose the information that he killed his girlfriend on the intervening night of 9 and 10 February 2023 and kept her dead body in a freeze at his dhaba.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased Nikki Yadav told ANI, "The accused man should be hanged to death. We got to know about her death yesterday. She had visited home around 1.5 months ago."

How Nikki Yadav And Accused Sahil Gehlot Met

- The couple were in a relationship for a few years. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

- The police said that Sahil and Nikki used to meet while going to their respective coaching centres in Uttam Nagar and became friends and later fell in love.

- "In February 2018 the accused took admitted to D Pharma in Galgotiya College at Greater Noida and the deceased also took admission to the same college in BA (English Hons.). Thereafter, both of them started living together in Greater Noida in a rented house. They became very close to each other and also travelled to several places such as Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradoon etc," the police said.

- "During Covid lockdown, they returned to their homes and after the end of the lockdown, they again started living together in a rented house in the Dwarka area," the police added.

The police further detailed that the family of the accused was unaware of his live-in relationship with Nikki. The family were pressurizing him to get married to some other girl. "His family was pressurizing him to get married to some other girl and finally in Dec. 2022, the engagement and marriage of the accused with another girl were fixed for 09.02.2023 & 10.02.2023, respectively. The accused did not inform the deceased about his engagement or marriage plans," the police said, ANI reported.

According to police when Nikki came to know about Shail's marriage, she confronted the accused leading to arguments between the two. "The accused strangulated the deceased with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone kept in his car. Thereafter, he went to the dhaba owned by him and put her dead body in a refrigerator," the police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch has recovered the car inside which Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav and also used it to transport her body to his dhaba, the police said.

(With ANI Inputs)