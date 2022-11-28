Delhi Man Chops Father's Body, Stores In Fridge; Mother Helps In Murder

The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi, officials added.

By JE News Desk
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 12:26 PM IST
Minute Read
Delhi Man Chops Father's Body, Stores In Fridge; Mother Helps In Murder

Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man and his mother for killing his father and dismembering his body before disposing off the parts. Residents of Trilokpuri area of Delhi, the two have been accused of chopping the father's body into pieces and storing them in a refrigerator.

After being arrested, the man told police that he killed his father with the help of his mother. He then cut the body into pieces and stored them in a fridge. The duo gradually disposed off the chopped body parts in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi, officials added.

They were caught in the act after police set up a hideout after midnight in front of Chand Cinema in Trilokpuri of Delhi.

The incident comes days after the chilling murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala came to light.

Also Read
Supreme Court Stays Andhra HC's Order To Develop Amravati As State Capital
Supreme Court Stays Andhra HC's Order To Develop Amravati As State Capital

Aftab allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha in May this year and chopped her body into 35 parts. He stored the chopped parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them off in the forested areas of South Delhi and Gurgaon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.