It is reportedly said that the victim had to undergo a surgery to reattach his finger.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In yet another case of an argument taking violent turn, an insurance firm employee in Delhi's Mayur Vihar allegedly chewed off the finger of his colleague. The incident took place on Thursday when the two were in Mayur Vihar for some office work.

The victim is identified as Mohit Kumar. He is a resident of Ghaziabad. The man who chewed off his finger is identified as Hemant Siddharth.

According to a Times of India report, the victim identified as Mohit had met his colleague Hemant in Akshardham for official work and decided to go to Karol Bagh in the latter's car.

After they completed the work, Mohit decided to return home but Hemant asked him to accompany him for some urgent work. The two men then went to Mayur Vihar where they allegedly had an argument over work.

The argument took a violent turn while the two men were in the car. Mohit alleged that Hemant started abusing him and even slapped him.

However, when Mohit tried to cover his face by his hands, Hemant allegedly chewed off his finger and the finger got separated from Mohit's hand and fell on the floor.

Kumar managed to run away from the spot and called the police control room. The man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery to get his finger reattached. An FIR was registered about the case, said police.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma