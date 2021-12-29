New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday see a massive surge as 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths were reported in the country. Delhi reported over 900 fresh cases while Maharashtra reported more than 2,500 cases and Bengaluru reported more than 400 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu also saw a massive spike in Covid cases in the state.

Keeping the constant rise of cases in mind several states have already announced restrictions and night Curfew in the state. Goa, on Wednesday, announced curbs and ordered operation of places like casinos, gyms, and others at half capacity. Delhi which saw almost an 86 percent jump in infections from yesterday and the highest since May 30 has announced a 'yellow alert' in the state.

Delhi reports 923 new COVID-19 cases - highest since May:

Delhi reported 923 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an 86 percent jump in infections from yesterday and the highest since May 30. The national capital has been witnessing a gradual uptick in the number of cases over the last week with the positivity rate now climbing to 1.29 percent. Currently, Delhi has 238 cases of the Omicron variant which highest in the Country.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in a meeting today, decided not to impose any fresh curbs in the national capital in view of the steadily rising cases of coronavirus amid a global outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

It was decided that the "yellow alert" of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue for some time. A decision on further restrictions will be taken in the next DDMA meeting, after monitoring bed occupancy in hospitals.

2,510 New Covid Cases In Mumbai Today, 20 Deaths In Maharashtra

Mumbai has 8,060 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 97 percent. Presently, 45 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai. State also reported 85 fresh cases of coronavirus variant Omicron taking the overall tally to 252.

The spike in the country's financial capital has got pronounced since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported.

Meanwhile, State minister Aaditya Thackeray said that country's financial capital may cross 2,000 cases and urged people not to panic, but exercise extreme caution in the wake of sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and stressed on vaccination and widespread use of face masks.

'Tsunami' of COVID-19 cases around world raises testing and quarantine fears: WHO

The circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a "tsunami of cases", World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs.

Posted By: Ashita Singh