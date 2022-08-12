Delhi Logs Over 2,000 Covid Cases For 10th Straight Day, Records 10 Deaths

The National Capital reported 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 2,623 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate in Delhi climbed to 15.02 per cent, whereas active cases stood at 8,343. This will be the 10th consecutive day when the national capital logged more than 2,000 Covid cases in a day.

This is the 10 consecutive days when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 14,225 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent.

(With agency inputs)