New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus cases in India have again started to show an upward trend with the country reporting over 8,000 fresh infections on four days out of the last five days with Delhi and Maharashtra being the top contributors. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, India's active caseload has climbed up to 53,637 after an increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Registering another uptick in new cases, Delhi, during the last 24 hours recorded 1,375 COVID infections -- highest since May 8 -- taking the overall caseload in the city to 19,15,905. Delhi had reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,100 new infections. 1,118 infections were recorded in Delhi on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in the national capital also rose to 7.01 per cent while the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 3,643 from 3,177 on Tuesday. New cases registered on Wednesday were 22.98 per cent higher than the number of new infections recorded on Tuesday. However, no COVID-related fatality was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest uptick in coronavirus cases in Delhi. In view of the current surge in cases, districts in Delhi have also ramped up measures to ensure that positive cases are detected in time.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours, recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths in the same span of time. Wednesday's case count was the highest since February 12 when the state had recorded 4,359 cases. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 new cases and four fatalities. With these new infections, the state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 79,15,418 and the death toll reached 1,47,875.

The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. The active coronavirus caseload stands at 19,261 now. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.89 per cent. Four new cases of the B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state. New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune. Mumbai recorded 2,293 fresh coronavirus cases – the highest since January 23 when the city recorded 2,250 cases – and one fatality.

With 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent. An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at two per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,67,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, as per the data.

