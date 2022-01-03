New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 cases continued their upward trajectory in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday too. While the national capital logged 4,099 new COVID-19 cases with Test Positivity Rate rising to 6.46 per cent, of Maharashtra's 12,160 COVID-19 cases, Mumbai confirmed 8,082 fresh infections where Test Positivity Rate rose to 16.39 per cent.

The surge in cases is reported to have been driven by the more transmissible new Omicron variant of COVID-19. Blaming the new variant for a sudden rise in virus cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told the Delhi Assembly on Monday, “Of the latest 187 Covid samples tested, 152 had Omicron. Surge in cases due to new variant.”

A Test Positivity Rate above 5 per cent (along with 16,000 new COVID-19 cases and 3,000 average oxygen bed occupancy) warrants a Red alert in the national capital as per Delhi’s third wave action plan. While the positivity rate breached the red alert mark on Monday, the new COVID-19 cases stood at 4,099 on Monday and patients requiring Oxygen bed support support were 124 in Delhi as of Monday.

Test Positivity Rate 16.39 pc in Mumbai but what’s the silver lining?

The silver lining in the rising COVID-19 cases still remains the fact that hospitalisations continue to be low and most cases are asymptomatic. Of 37374 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 90 per cent of the patients are reportedly asymptomatic, the official bulletin stated on Monday.

The spike in cases in Mumbai on Monday (8,082) was marginal as compared to a day before (8,063) but the number of hospitalisations have increased to 12 per cent as compared to 10 per cent Monday.

Meanwhile as a step of precaution, the BMC-run schools will remain closed in Mumbai for classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till January 31.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma