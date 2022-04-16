New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid an uptick in daily COVID infections in the national capital, Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent. With this, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572 and the death toll has reached 26,158, according to the data by the state health department.

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent. On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49 per cent and no death.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

More school students test COVID positive:

Meanwhile, the number of school students testing positive rose on Friday raising concerns among parents with the Delhi government telling school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed. Schools in Delhi have a four-day holiday in view of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday followed by the weekend. Two top private schools confirmed that each of them has received information from parents about their wards testing positive.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said a specific wing or classroom where a COVID-19 case has been detected should be closed temporarily and clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.

At least five students and staff members of a top private school in Vasant Kunj have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, triggering concerns among parents about the safety of their wards and the possible closure of schools again.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital on April 13, directing them to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for COVID-19. The department also said students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Delhi govt announces free precaution doses at its hospitals soon:

The Delhi government Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals. The move comes as the national capital witnessed an uptick in coronavirus cases and a rise in the positivity rate. India rolled out a precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday.

Those who have completed nine months after the second shot is eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as a service fee over and above this cost.

