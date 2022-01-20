New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 percent. Meanwhile, India's financial capital, Mumbai saw a decline in the Covid cases as the city logged only 5, 708 new cases and 12 related deaths. The city took its total tally of active cases to 22, 103 and total recoveries to 15,440. According to data shared by the Delhi health department, 43 death in the last 24 hours is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 10, 2021, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 396 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January. A total of 57,290 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, as against 57,776 on Tuesday, the data showed. The number of infections in the national capital has seen a marked decline over the last few days, except for yesterday when the capital saw a spike.

Seems the peak of Covid 3rd wave in Delhi has gone past Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it seems that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the national capital, even as he cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet, will monitor situation for easing curbs.

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the Covid wave and it seems that we are past the peak now... The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

Jain, however, cautioned that the peak of the Covid wave may have gone past in Delhi, but "still we cannot say that we are out of the danger zone yet and we need to watch the trend".

Maharashtra re-opens Schools from Jan-24, CM Uddhav agrees:

The Maharashtra schools for classes 1 to 12 are to be re-opened on January 24 with COVID-19 protocols announced by Maharashtra School EducatioMinister, Varsha Gaikwad.

"From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols. The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to our proposal," Gaikwad said.

"We have also decided to open pre-primary schools from January 24."

Kerala recorded the highest Covid cases ever:

Meanwhile, Kerala saw a sharp rise in cases as it registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898.

According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, were the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

