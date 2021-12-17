New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worries over the Omicron, Delhi on Friday reported 10 new cases of the new variant taking the total cases of Omicron in the national capital to 20. However, according to Delhi Health Minister all the 10 new cases have mild symptoms. He also said that of the total 20 cases in the national capital, 10 have been discharged after testing negative for the deadly pathogen.

As per the Delhi Health Ministry, there were six cases of Omicron in Delhi till Tuesday. The number increased to eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday and now the Omicron tally has climbed up to 20 after 10 new infections on Friday.

The minister said 10 out of the 40 samples sent for genome sequencing tested positive for the new variant. The minister had on Thursday said many international travellers are turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. On Tuesday, he had said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was detected on December 5. He was discharged on Monday. He had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, 40 people have currently been admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Under new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come. Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

The alarming development came a day after Delhi recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day toll recorded in over four months. With 85 new cases, the positivity rate in Delhi also rose to 0.15 per cent. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 57 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. The city reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.

According to a health department official, the COVID cases are not classified on the basis of variants in the bulletin and there was no separate category for Omicron cases. Thursday's figure is the highest in over four months in the national capital. On August 1 this year, Delhi had recorded 85 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent along with one fatality.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan