Delhi Lockdown: Kejriwal's decision to extend the lockdown has upset tipplers in the national capital as liquor stores would continue to stay shut across Delhi till next Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Sunday said that the six-day lockdown, which was imposed last week, will continue in the national capital till next Monday. Making the annoucement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation in Delhi is worrisome, adding that the a lot of deliberation was done before extending the lockdown for another week.

"During the lockdown we saw that the infection rate has gone up to nearly 36 per cent... till date, we have not seen such an infection rate in Delhi. It has come down in the last two days, on Sunday it is nearly 29 per cent," Kejriwal said.

However, Kejriwal's decision to extend the lockdown has upset tipplers in the national capital as liquor stores would continue to stay shut across Delhi till next Monday. Notably, scores of people had gathered outside liquor stores last week flouting appropriate COVID-19 behaviour after the Delhi government imposed a six-day lockdown.

With people thronging liquor stores, the manufactures had sought permission from the Delhi government last week to allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages. In a letter, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) had cited Maharashtra where home delivery has been allowed by the state government during the lockdown.

"What we saw today was the panic reaction from the public, driven by their memory of lockdown extensions last year. For lakhs of people all over India alcohol is part of regular consumption basket that they do not wish to be deprived of," CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri had said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Sunday said that the positivity rate in Delhi has mounted to 36 per cent, adding that the state government will have to "watch the situation for a few more days whether the cases decrease or increase".

Delhi on Saturday reported 357 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Over 24,000 fresh cases were also reported during the same period that pushed the city's active case tally to 93,000.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma