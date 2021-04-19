Delhi Lockdown: On Sunday, Delhi recorded 25,462 fresh cases of coronavirus and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital has crossed the mark over 12,000.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Due to the massive spike in coronavirus cases and a major surge in positivity rate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown in the national capital. The lockdown will start on April 19 at 10 PM and it will end on April 26 at 5 AM.

In the announcement, Arvind Kejriwal said that the movement of all non-essential movement of people will be banned and only people with emergency or essential services will be allowed to go out.

Will the liquor shops remain open in lockdown?

No, the liquor shops will not remain open in the 6-day lockdown in the national capital. Soon after CM Kejriwal made the announcement about the lockdown in Delhi, people started gathering in large numbers outside liquor shops in Delhi.

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted.



Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.



Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

On the other hand, weekly, markets, gyms, spas, cinema halls, auditoriums will remain closed. The gathering of people for any festival will be prohibited. Beauty parlous, salons, swimming pools, water parks will remain closed.

Outdoor activities will also be banned. Stadiums will remain open for national sporting events and that too with no spectators. Religious places will be open but no visitors will be allowed. The delivery of all essential goods, food, and other essential services will be allowed.

People need to get the E-Pass from the official website of the Delhi government for movement in the national capital. However, media personnel, pregnant women, and those going for vaccination will not need the E-Pass.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 25,462 fresh cases of coronavirus and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital has crossed the 12,000 mark. CM Kejriwal also said in the announcement that the Delhi government will take full care of the people, and more beds will be set up in this lockdown.

