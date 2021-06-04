Delhi Lockdown: A lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 after the city-state got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a crucial meet with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in a day or two to discuss the second phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital.

A lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 after the city-state got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases. The lockdown was extended multiple times but Kejriwal last month announced that restrictions will be lifted in a "phased manner" from June 1.

Allowing construction activities and industrial units to resume their operations, Kejriwal said that relaxations will be announced each week depending upon the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Kejriwal will likely allow markets to reopen in the second phase of Unlock in Delhi. This comes after Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal urged the Delhi government to reopen the markets, citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

"Citizens of Delhi have suggested that retail stores be opened only for home deliveries in the first week followed by opening with reduced hours in the second week," he had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has vastly improved. On Saturday, the national capital recorded 487 fresh cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months, with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent.

The national capital also reported 45 fatalities on Thursday. This was the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.

Currently, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stands at 14.27 lakh out of which 13.9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases decreased to 8,748 on Thursday from 9,364 a day before, said the state health department.

However, Kejriwal has warned against laxity and said that all necessary precautions should be taken to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic. "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in any way," he had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma