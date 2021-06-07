Delhi Unlock 2.0: Scroll down to read what has been allowed and what continues to remain prohibited in the national capital as the second phase of Unlock begins in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown began in Delhi on Monday. In this phase, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has allowed metro services to resume their operations. Apart from this, shops and shopping malls have also been allowed to resume their activities.

Kejriwal, who had imposed a lockdown in April, said that cases are declining in Delhi, allowing the state government the remove the curbs. However, the Delhi Chief Minister has warned against 'laxity' and said that people need to take all necessary precautions to ensure that a third COVID wave does not hit the city-state again.

"Experts are saying that a third wave is bound to emerge, but nobody has any information on when such a wave will arrive and how dangerous it can be. It is our duty to be prepared so that if a third wave does arrive and turns out to be extremely dangerous, the government should be prepared," he had said, urging people to take follow appropriate COVID norms.

What will reopen and what will continue to remain prohibited in Delhi in Unlock 2.0?

* Shops, stores and shopping malls can reopen in Delhi on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm a day. However, essential services shops and pharmacies are exempted from this system.

* Delhi metro will resume its operation with 50 per cent capacity. The DMRC has said that passengers won't be allowed to stand inside the metro and all appropriate COVID norms must be followed.

"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions. In view of this stipulation, the capacity utilisation of the system will be around 10 to 15 per cent of its total capacity available in normal days," a DMRC official said.

* Group A government officers can work from the office on all days. However, group B staff of government offices can only operate with 50 per cent strength.

* In private offices, only 50 per cent people would be allowed from 9 am to 5 pm. However, companies and firms should urge employees to Work From Home. Staggered shifts should be promoted to avoid crowding.

* E-commerce services will continue.

* Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma