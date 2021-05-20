Delhi Lockdown: This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has reported less than 4,000 coronavirus cases. The national capital had on Wednesday recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Thursday reported 3,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since April 1, with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent, said the state health deparment, adding that 233 fatalities were reported during the same period.

This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has reported less than 4,000 coronavirus cases. The national capital had on Wednesday recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths.

Several health experts, including ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, have attributed the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the Delhi government behind the decline in cases.

The experts, however, warned against lifting the restrictions in the national capital, saying all necessary precautions need to be followed. Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week had also said that the restrictions will continue in the city-state.

"Delhi has been recovering at a good speed. The number of cases are on steady decline. But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days," Kejriwal had said last week while extending the lockdown.

"If we do not take precautions, then the cases will increase again. There is no guarantee that they will remain low," he added.

Delhi to form task force to protect children from 3rd wave of COVID-19

Kejriwal on Wednesday also announced that his government will form a special task force comprising paediatricians and senior IAS officers to protect children from the third wave of COVID-19.

The task force, the Delhi Chief Minister said, will also overlook the availability of medicines, oxygen and beds in the national capital.

"If the third wave of the coronavirus emerges, we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. Took some important decisions today at a meeting with officials -- to create a special task force to protect children from the third wave, adequate beds, oxygen and a better management of essential medicines," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma