New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a decline in COVID-19 cases across the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will likely extend the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on Monday, in the city-state by another week.

A senior Delhi government official, quoted by Dainik Jagran, has said that the lockdown will be extended till May 17 in the national capital due to the acute shortage of essential medical equipment. The official said that Chief Minister Kejriwal will make an announcement regarding the same on Sunday.

The lockdown was first imposed in the national capital by Kejriwal on April 19. It was then extended on April 25 and again on May 1.

Here it is important to mention that most of the residents in Delhi also want the state government to extend the lockdown. According to a survey by an online platform LocalCircles, 70 per cent of Delhiites are in favour of extending the restriction for two more weeks.

Notably, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also urged Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to extend the restrictions till May 15 due to the "proportional non-availability of required medical facilities".

"A meeting of prominent trade associations was held at Delhi earlier…where it has been unanimously resolved to request you for extension of lockdown in Delhi beyond 3 May and the same may be extended unto 15 May 2021," the traders' body said in its letter to Kerjwail and Baijal.

Though the calls to extend the lockdown have increased, there has been a decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The city in the last 24 hours reported 17,364 new infections. On Friday, it had reported 19,832 cases while 19,133 cases on Thursday.

20,960 cases were reported on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week, as per the Delhi Health Department.

The Union Health Ministry has also acknowledged the fact that cases are declining in Delhi. However, it has warned against any kind of 'laxity', saying cases could rise again if appropriate COVID norms are not followed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma