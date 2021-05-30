Delhi Unlock Guidelines: As per the guidelines issued by the DDMA, the coronavirus-induced lockdown will continue till June 7 but certain activities can continue with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Saturday night issued the guidelines for the first phase of unlocking in the national capital, allowing constructions sites and factories to reopen in the city-state from Monday.

As per the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the coronavirus-induced lockdown will continue till June 7 but certain activities can continue with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Therefore, in order to contain the spread of virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except for essential activities/services), permitting reopening of certain prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside the containment zones," the guidelines stated.

What's allowed and what remains prohibited in Delhi as per the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA:

* Manufacturing and production units, construction activities can resume their operations. However, only asymptomatic workers and employees would be allowed. The workers and employees would also need to carry e-passes for movement.

* Staggered working hours will be followed at workplaces to ensure social distancing.

* It would be compulsory to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

* It would be mandatory to conduct thermal screening at all entry and exit points. There should be a provision of hand wash and sanitiser also at workplaces.

* All district magistrates will ensure random RT-PCR/RAT testing in sufficient numbers at manufacturing units, construction sites and workplaces regularly.

* Special teams will be deployed by district magistrates and DCPs for inspection of manufacturing units, construction sites and workplaces to ensure that guidelines are followed strictly.

What is the COVID-19 situation in Delhi?

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi, which is one of the worst-hit cities in India, has improved significantly. On Saturday, the city-state reported just 956 cases with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent. This was the first time since March 22 when Delhi recorded less than 1,000 new cases.

The city-state also reported 122 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the city to 24,073 while 13.8 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the situation in the national capital is improving quickly but has warned against any kind of 'laxity', saying the battle against the pandemic is not over yet.

"I hope that as and when the cases decrease in the upcoming weeks, we will continue to unlock further. We want the economic activities to come back on track so that the economy can be revived," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma