Delhi Lockdown: During the unlocking process construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind, Kejriwal said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the lockdown imposed in the national capital to stem the growth of the COVID-19 will last till Monday at 5 am. Kejriwal said that the government will start the unlocking process in the city-state from Monday.

During the unlocking process construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind, Kejriwal said. The announcement from the chief minister came as the national capital reported 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in over a month. Also, the positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 1.5 per cent.

"At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers," he said.

Every week, based on experts' and public opinion, the government will continue the unlock process, he said. Kejriwal also urged people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour and stated that Delhi may have to opt for lockdown if there is an increase in the COVID cases again.

"After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn't mean the fight has ended. The situation is under control for now. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 1.5 per cent."

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. All activities except the essential services have been prohibited during the lockdown. All markets, shops except for those selling essential items, shopping malls were closed when the lockdown in Delhi was started.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday, 1,072 fresh positive cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. "The city recorded 117 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 15 when 112 deaths were reported".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan