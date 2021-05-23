Delhi Lockdown News: Arvind Kejriwal, who imposed a lockdown last month, which was later extended multiple times, had earlier hinted that restrictions will be extended in Delhi as the "threat of coronavirus" still remains.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely decide on an extension of lockdown in the national capital on Sunday. Kejriwal, who imposed a lockdown in Delhi last month, earlier this week said that he would hold a meet with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the weekend after which he would decide on extending the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the city-state.

Though Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, has seen a dip in daily COVID-19 infections, it is expected that the lockdown will again be extended in the city-state as medical experts and doctors have warned that cases might rise again.

"The ongoing second wave has been very fatal and there are little chances that lockdown will be relaxed. It is highly likely that another weeklong extension will be announced by the government," news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Notably, Kejriwal, who imposed a lockdown last month, which was later extended multiple times, had earlier this week also hinted that restrictions will be extended in Delhi as the "threat of coronavirus" still remains, adding that the city's positivity rate has declined to 3.5 per cent.

"The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by a community platform LocalCircles has found that 68 per cent of people in Delhi are in favour of extending the lockdown for another week. Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI), has also said that 50 per cent of traders of Delhi want the restrictions to be extended.

Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in India, has been witnessing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the city recorded 2,260 new infections and 182 fatalities with the positivity rate slipping to 3.58 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases in Delhi on Saturday stood at 14.15 lakh. Over 13.6 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases, on the other hand, decreased to 31,308 on Saturday from 35,683 a day before.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma