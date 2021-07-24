Delhi COVID Restrictions: The DDMA has also allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to operate with 50 per cent occupancy. The DTC buses in Delhi have also been allowed to operate with 100 per cent occupancy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Saturday announced various relaxations in COVID-induced curbs imposed in the national capital. As per the recent order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), cinema halls, movie theatres and multiplexes have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

According to the latest Unlock guidelines by the DDMA, metro services have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity from July 26, while the DTC buses in Delhi have also been allowed to operate with 100 per cent occupancy.

The city witnessed an unprecedented surge of cases and deaths during the second wave of coronavirus in April and May. The situation seems to have been improving over the past few weeks, allowing the government to reopen the city in a phased manner.

Here's what will open from Monday (July 26):

-The latest unlock guidelines by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the Delhi Metro, the city's lifeline, will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday but no standing passenger will be allowed.

-DTC buses in Delhi have also been allowed to oeprate with 100 per cent capacity.

-Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity from July 26.

-Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will also be allowed, but only with business visitors, the guidelines said.

-The order also directed that number of people allowed at marriage functions will be raised to 100.

-The limit for people attending last rites has also been raised to 100 from Monday.

-Spas can also open from July 26 but all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR test fortnightly, the DDMA said.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan