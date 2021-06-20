Delhi Unlock 4.0: As per the fresh guidelines, private offices can also operate in Delhi from Monday with 50 per cent of their strength from 9 am to 5 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Sunday relaxed the curbs further, allowed public parks, gardens, bars and clubs to reopen in the national capital from Monday. The state government has also allowed restaurants and eateries to operate longer in the day with 50 per cent seating capacity.

As per the fresh guidelines, private offices can also operate in Delhi from Monday with 50 per cent of their strength from 9 am to 5 pm. However, the state government has asked private offices to follow staggered timings to avoid overcrowding.

All standalone shops, dealing in both essential and non-essential services, can operate freely on all days from 10 am to 8 pm, the guidelines stated. It also said that restaurants can operate from 8 am to 10 pm per day with 50 per cent strength.

However, bars can only operate from noon to 10 pm, the guidelines said, adding that religious places can reopen but no visitors would be allowed.

The guidelines said that Delhi Metro and DTC buses will continue to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, Gramin Sewa can operate with two passengers while five passengers would be allowed in maxi cabs, the guidelines.

The ban on marriages in public places will continue. However, wedding functions are allowed in homes and courts but only 20 people would be allowed. In the case of funerals and last rites, only 20 people would be permitted, the guidelines stated.

The guidelines further said that all schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till further notice. Swimming polls, cinema halls, B2B exhibitions, spas, gyms and sports complexes will also continue to stay shut.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Delhi in April after the country got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to an unprecedented spike in cases. However, the process of unlocking began in the national capital from June 1 after a reducation in daily cases.

The national capital currently has over 2,300 active COVID-19 cases while 14.04 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the death toll in Delhi is near the grim mark of 25,000, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

