Delhi Lockdown: Reports suggest that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely review the situation in Delhi on Sunday, following which a decision regarding the extending the lockdown will be taken.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will likely extend the 'mini-lockdown' in the city-state by another week.

Reports suggest that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely review the situation in the national capital on Sunday, following which an order about extending the lockdown will be issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"The idea behind the brief lockdown was that it will control the cases and give time to boost the health infrastructure, but the situation has gone from bad to worse. In such a situation, extending the lockdown, by maybe another week, is a possible option," news agency PTI quoted Delhi government sources as saying.

The Delhi government had announced a six-day lockdown in the city-state last week amid spike in COVID-19 cases. Making the annoucement, CM Kejriwal said that the situation in the national capital is "worrisome" which is why the lockdown is needed to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system of Delhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma