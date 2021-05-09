Delhi Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal in the press meet announced that the Delhi Metro services will remain suspended till May 17.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a press meet on Sunday said that the government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 17, 5 am, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the national capital. He further added that lockdown has helped in controlling the outspread of the deadly virus in Delhi. In the last 2-3 days the positivity rate has declined to 23 per cent from 35 per cent.

"During the lockdown, we utilised the time to enhance our healthcare infrastructure. The main issue in Delhi was oxygen shortage. With Centre's help, the condition is better now," Kejriwal added. The CM in the press meet, further announced that the Delhi Metro services will remain suspended till May 17.

As the lockdown has been extended for the fourth time in Delhi, here's what's allowed and what's not in the national capital:



What's Open?

- Government offices will remain open

- Home delivery of essential items and food will remain open

- CNG, LPG and Petrol pumps will remain open

- Banks and ATMs will remain open

- Patients, pregnant women, media professionals will be allowed to travel

- Essential services such as groceries, milk booths, pharmacy shops, etc will remain open

- No restricts on inter-state and intrastate travel

- Only 50 people allowed at the wedding and 20 people at funerals

What's Close?

- Metro services will remain shut

- Private offices will remain shut

- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain close

- Festival related gatherings will not be allowed

- Gyms, malls, beauty salons, cinema halls will remain shut

- Weekly markets and onsite construction will remain shut

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 17,364 active cases taking the total to 13,10,231. While 332 fatalities were recorded on Saturday, taking the death toll to 19,071. Besides this, and 20,160 people have recovered so far.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv