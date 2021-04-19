Delhi Lockdown: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown, starting from April 19 at 10 PM to April 26 at 5 AM.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The country has been reeling under the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus, and Delhi has become the worst-hit state due to covid19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown, starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

In the announcement, Kejriwal also said that marriages will remain unaffected due to the lockdown and people can apply for the E-Pass. He further said that the gathering of only 50 people will be allowed in the marriages.

Here is what you need to know about how to apply for an E-Pass, who is exempted to travel without an E-Pass. Here's a step-wise guide:

Who needs an E-Pass?

*People who will go for vaccination.

*People working in banks, insurances office.

*People going to ATM.

*Private security personnel will need an E-Pass.

*Print and Electronic Media Personnel.

*People working in broadcasting and cable services, IT and Internet services.

*People attending the marriage.

Who are exempted?

*Media personnel will be exempted with their valid ID Card.

*There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. There will be no requirement of E-Pass for any such movements.

How to get an E-Pass?

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, you need to click on the option of E-Pass.

Step 3: Now, you need to fill the form, where you need to enter all the asked details.

Step 4: You also need to upload your identification proof.

Step 5: Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

Step 6: Now, you can download the E-Pass or can take a hard copy of it for use.

To be noted, those who already have a night curfew pass or curfew pass, it can be used in the 6-day lockdown as well.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the national capital, 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. This has taken the death toll to 12,121 mark.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma