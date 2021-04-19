Delhi Lockdown: Soon after CM Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement about the 6-day lockdown, people started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi. See Pics inside.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM. Soon after the announcement, people started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi.

See Pics:

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.



Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

These visuals are from the Gole market area in Delhi.

Khan Market

People have also lined up in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market, social distancing norms are also flouted. See Photos:





Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted.



Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that essential services will remain unaffected in the 6-day lockdown. Not only this, the marriages will also remain unaffected and only 50 people will be allowed to gather at the wedding function. Apart from this, only 20 people will be allowed in the funeral ceremony.

In the address, Kejriwal also said that the lockdown was a necessity to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital. He further added to it that in order to prevent the total collapse of the health system in Delhi, L-G Anil Baijal and he took this decision to enforce a 6-day lockdown and in this period, more beds will be set up. Adding further to it, he said, the Delhi government is there for the people and will take full take care of them.

Talking about the coronavirus cases, Delhi reported 25,462 new infection and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

