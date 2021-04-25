Delhi Lockdown: If there is an emergency or you are involved in some essential activity, you need to have an E-Pass to travel during the lockdown, check out the step-wise guide on how to apply for an E-Pass:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 3. Earlier, there was a six-day lockdown in Delhi which began on April 19 and was supposed to end on April 26 at 5 AM. However, due to the major surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the lockdown has been extended. In the lockdown, only those who are involved in essential activity will be able to travel. All the non-essential movement and activity has been barred during the lockdown.

The decision of lockdown has been taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital. However, if there is an emergency or you are involved in some essential activity, you need to have an E-Pass to travel during the lockdown, check out the step-wise guide on how to apply for an E-Pass:

How to apply for an E-Pass?

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of the Delhi Government i.e. delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Now, you need to click on the option of E-Pass.

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a page on which you need to fill the form.

Step 4: In the form, you need to fill in the details like your phone number, Aadhaar ID, Voter ID, name and address.

Step 5: Apart from all this, you also need to provide your identity proof and you need to answer why do you need an E-Pass.

Step 6: Once you are done with this process, you need to click on the submit option and an E-Pass number will be generated and you will receive an SMS on your phone.

How to check the status of your E-Pass?

Step 1: you need to visit the website---https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Step 2: After this, you need to select your preferred language.

Step 3: Now, you need to click on the option of check status.

Step 4: After this, you need to enter your E-Pass ID and click on the submit option.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma