New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the national capital by another week. Kejriwal said that the situation in Delhi has improved vastly but said that restrictions should continue to ensure that cases do not rise again.

This is the fourth time when the lockdown, which was imposed on April 19, has been extended. Earlier, the lockdown, which will now continue till May 24 morning, was extended on April 26, May 1 and May 9.

As the Delhi government extends lockdown in the national capital, here are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the city-state:

1. Will Delhi metro operate?

No, the Delhi metro services will continue to remain prohibited in the national capital.

2. Are e-commerce services available?

Yes, e-commerce services are available for the delivery of essential items like vegetables, fruits, medicines, etc.

3. Are weddings and marriage functions allowed?

As per the guidelines, marriages and wedding functions can be organised at home or a court but only 20 people will be allowed to participate.

4. What about weekly markets?

No, weekly markets are not allowed in Delhi during the lockdown.

5. Can I go to the gym or swimming pools or saloons?

Public parks, gardens, gyms, spas, salons and swimming polls will remain suspended.

6. Can I go to a bar or a restaurant?

No, bar, alcohol shops, restaurants and eateries will stay closed.

7. What about shopping malls?

Yes, all shopping malls will also stay closed in the national capital till May 24.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 6,430 cases with 11 per cent positivity rate. The recovery was 11,591 but the daily death number was still very high at 337.

In the last few days, Delhi has witnessed some relief as daily positive cases and daily Covid positivity too, however, the city has been reporting over 300 deaths every day since May 4 (except two days when less than 300 were reported).

The highest daily deaths in one day were reported on May 3, when a total of 448 Covid patients had died in the city.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma