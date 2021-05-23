Delhi Lockdown FAQs: As Arvind Kejriwal extends coronavirus-induced restrictions for another week, here are answers to the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the lockdown in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday the extension of lockdown in the national capital till May 31 to control the spread of Covid-19. The Chief Minister, while addressing a virtual press conference, said that if Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the easing up of restrictions can be considered from June 1 onward.

So as Kejriwal extends coronavirus-induced restrictions for another week, here are answers to the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the lockdown in the national capital:

Who all are exempted from travel-related restrictions?

Doctors, healthcare workers, government officials, journalists, diplomats and judges can travel to and from their respective workplaces during the lockdown period. Students appearing for examinations, patients, pregnant women and people going to get the Covid-19 vaccine too can travel within the city.

Which business establishments will remain close?

All restaurants, bars, malls and shopping centres will remain close. Educational and coaching institutes, Cinema and Theatre too will stay shut during the lockdown period. Barber shops, beauty parlours and salons will also remain shut.

Are metro services allowed to function?

No. The metro services will remain shut till May 31.

Are private offices allowed to open?

The private offices will remain close till May 31, with businesses to function in Work from Home mode.

How many people are allowed at weddings and funerals?

Only 50 people are allowed at the wedding. Whereas the people limit for funerals has been set at 20 people.

Are there restrictions on interstate travel?

No. Intestate travel is allowed even during the lockdown.

Will home delivery for items purchased via online shopping resume?

The home delivery is only allowed for essential items, such as eatables, milk and medical supplies. The e-commerce platforms can continue to deliver essential items only.

What about home delivery of non-essential services?

The home delivery of non-essentials services will remain shut till May 31.

Will banks and ATMs remain open?

Banks will remain open on all working days. Whereas ATMs too will remain open for all seven days.

Which shops will remain open?

Groceries, Mother Dairy and other milk booths, Pharmacy shops will remain open.

What about a medical emergency? Can people travel within the city during such times?

Covid-19 patients, the ones going to get a vaccine are allowed to travel to hospitals or vaccination sites.

