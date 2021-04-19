Delhi Lockdown Restrictions: The decision came as the national capital reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital has reached the mark of 12,121.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus infection in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will be under lockdown for six days, starting from Monday at 10 PM and will conclude on next Monday at 5 AM.

The decision came as the national capital reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital has reached the mark of 12,121.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in Delhi from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19.

Here's what will remain open and what will be closed during the 7-day curfew/lockdown in Delhi:

What's open?

*Essential services will remain unaffected.

*Home deliveries will be allowed.

*Curfew pass for marriages will be mandatory and it will remain unaffected. In marriages, only 50 people will be allowed.

*Medical services will remain open.

*Religious places will remain open, but no visitors will be allowed.

*Services of sanitation, water supply, electricity, among other essential services will remain open.

*Funeral related gathering will only allow 20 people.

*People coming from or going to the airport/ISBT/railway station will be allowed with a valid ticket.

*National sporting event can take place but with no spectators.

*Students going for examination will be allowed to travel with valid ID proof.

*Manufacturing units working for essential commodities will be allowed.

*Delivery of all essential goods, food, pharmaceuticals, and other essential services will be allowed.

What's closed?

*Gyms, Spas, cinema halls, auditoriums will remain closed.

*Private offices to remain closed.

*Weekly markets will remain shut.

*Water parks, amusement park, parks will remain closed.

*Beauty parlours, salons, swimming pools will remain closed.

*Festival related gathering will remain closed.

*Onsite construction will remain closed.

*Delhi govt offices will remain closed.

In the announcement, Kejriwal also said that lockdown was necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus infection in the national capital. He further said that the government will take full care of you.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma