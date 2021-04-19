Delhi Lockdown: Making the annoucement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a virtual press conference, said that the lockdown will begin from 10 pm tonight and continue till 6 am next Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Monday imposed a total six-day lockdown in the national capital amid the surging coronavirus cases in India. Making the annoucement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a virtual press conference, said that the lockdown will begin from 10 pm tonight and continue till 6 am next Monday.

Expressing concerns over the fourth COVID wave in Delhi, Kejriwal said that the health system in the city has reached its peak, adding that "strict measures" are needed to prevent a "collapse".

"In the next 6 days, we will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi. We thank Central government for helping us. The lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicine. I request everyone to follow the guidelines," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal also addressed the issue of migrant labourers and appealed them not to leave the national capital for the next six days, saying the Delhi government will provide them all necessary assistance.

What are the guidelines imposed by the Delhi government?

All essential, medical and food services will continue in Delhi till next Monday, the guidelines read. It also said that weddings and marriages are allowed in Delhi but only 50 people will be allowed, adding that separate passes will be issued for it. In funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.

As per guidelines, passengers coming from or going to airports, railway stations and ISBTs will also be allowed to travel but would need to show their tickets. Government officials and diplomats of various countries can also travel on production of a valid ID.

Pregnant women or patients are also exempted but would need to produce their medical papers or doctor's prescription. Those going for testing or vaccination exempted on production of valid ID, the guidelines stated.

The guidelines state that media personnel can travel on production of valid ID card. It also said that there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods.

Religious places are also allowed to open in the national capital during the six-day lockdown but no visitors will be allowed, the guidelines said.

What is the present situation in Delhi?

Delhi, which has been hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, has been witnessing an alarming spike in cases over the last few days. On Sunday, the city-state reported over 25,000 cases and 161 deaths, the biggest spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Amid this, the Kejriwal government had imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew in the city last week and closed all schools and colleges till further order. The Delhi government, however, had refused to impose a complete lockdown in the national capital.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta