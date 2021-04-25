As the lockdown has extended in Delhi till May 3, here's what will remain open and what will remain closed scroll down to know

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown till May 3 after the spike in COVID-19 cases. During a virtual press meet, he said, "Corona still continues to wreak havoc. Public opinion is also that lockdown should increase. We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am."

As the lockdown has extended, here's what will remain open and what will remain closed in Delhi:

What's Open?

- Essential services will remain open

- Home delivers, and takeaways such as food, vegetable, groceries, etc, will be allowed

- Banks, ATMs

- Internet services, telecommunications, cable services

- Petrol pumps, CNG, LPG, gas and petrol retail and storage outlets

- Government offices

- Doctors, media professionals, pregnant women, patients are allowed to travel

- People will be allowed to go for vaccination

- No restriction on inter-state and intra-state

- Not more than 50 people allowed in marriage gathering

- Religious places will remain open, but no visitors are allowed

What's Closed?

- Gyms, malls, auditoriums, cinema halls, swimming pools are closed

- Private offices will remain close, work from home is allowed

- Parks, amusement parks, water parks

- Weekly markets

- Festival related gatherings

- Onsite constructions

Delhi CM in the virtual press meets further added that the positivity rate has increased to 37 per cent in the national capital.

Speaking on the shortage of oxygen, he said, "Now the oxygen quota of Delhi has increased from 480 to 490 metric tons. However, the requirement is 700 metric tons and what's reaching us is 330 to 335 metric tonnes only."

He continued that the government has initiated a portal that will keep the Delhiites updated regarding the availability of medical oxygen. The portal will be updated after every two hours by hospitals, manufactures and suppliers.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 93,080 cases and 13,898 fatalities so far. Total 8,97, 804 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv