Delhi Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown for another week till May 31, despite a decline in COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown for another week till May 31, despite a decline in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was scheduled to end on May 24, early Monday. While announcing the lockdown extension, Kejriwal added that unlocking in the national capital may start after May 31 if the cases continue to drop. the unlocking will happen in a phased manner.

He further added that Delhi's COVID-19 situation has "vastly improved" and the positivity rate has dipped to 2.5 per cent this week. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 2,260 fresh COVID-19 cases and 182 fatalities with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent.

On the ongoing vaccination drive, Kejriwal said, "There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic and foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget."

As the lockdown has been extended for the fifth time in Delhi, here's what's allowed and what's not in the national capital:

What's Open?

- Government offices will remain open

- Home delivery of essential items and food will remain open

- Petrol pumps, Banks and ATMs will continue the services

- Patients, pregnant women, media professionals will be allowed to travel

- Essential services such as groceries, milk booths, pharmacy shops, etc will remain open

- No restriction on the interstate and intrastate travel

- Only 20 people allowed at the wedding and 20 people at funerals

What's Close?

- Metro services will remain shut

- Private offices will remain shut

- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain close

- Festival related gatherings will not be allowed

- Gyms, malls, beauty salons, cinema halls will remain shut

- Weekly markets and onsite construction will remain shut

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv