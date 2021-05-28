Delhi Lockdown News: Arvind Kejriwal had imposed a lockdown in Delhi in April after an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases across the national capital. The lockdown was extended on multiple occasion with the latest being on May 23.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Delhi seeing a continuous dip in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a crucial meet with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other state officials to decide on lifting or easing the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital.

Jagran sources have claimed that Kejriwal will also discuss the current COVID-19 situation and the vaccination status in Delhi during the meeting, which will begin at 11.30 am on Friday.

Kejriwal had imposed a lockdown in Delhi in April after an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases across the national capital. The lockdown was extended on multiple occasion with the latest being on May 23. Kejriwal, however, had then hinted at easing the restrictions after June 1 if cases continue to decline.

"If the current downward trend in the number of cases sustains in next one week and people follow precautions against COVID with strict discipline as they have done so far, we will start the process of unlocking from May 31," Kejriwal had said last week.

Notably, several medical experts and doctors have warned against lifting the restrictions completely as they fear that might lead to a spike in cases again. However, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the second wave of COVID-19 is "downswing" and cases will continue to decline even if "significant relaxations" are given.

Meanwhile, the traders association in Delhi has urged Kejriwal to lift restrictions and open factories and industrial units in the national capital after June 1. The traders have also urged Kejriwal to resume the metro services but said that complete lockdowns should be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been seeing a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the national capital reported 1,072 new cases and 117 deaths that pushed the total caseload and toll to 14.21 lakh and 23,695 respectively.

The Dealth Health Department said that positivity rate in the city-state stands at 1.53 per cent while 13.78 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, on the other hand, stands at 19,148 in the city-state, it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma