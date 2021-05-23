Delhi Lockdown Extended: Though the lockdown has been extended till May 31, the Delhi government has allowed people in the city-state to travel to and from airports, ISBTs and railway stations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown for another week despite a significant decline in coronavirus cases. Kejriwal in a presser said that the process of unlocking will begin in a "phased manner" post June 1 if cases continue to decline.

"After one week, we will examine the situation and if reduction in Covid cases continue, then we will take a decision to remove the lockdown in phase wise," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Though the lockdown has been extended till May 31, the Delhi government has allowed people in the city-state to travel to and from airports, ISBTs and railway stations. However, people would need to show their tickets and other necessary documents for travelling.

The guidelines have also allowed people coming to Delhi from neighbouring Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida but only for essential services. As per the guidelines, people engaged in essential services would need an e-pass for travelling inside Delhi.

How can I apply for an e-pass in the national capital?

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Delhi government at delhi.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link on the homepage that reads "E-Pass"

Step 3) Select 'e-Pass for travel during Curfew'

Step 4) A form will appear in which you would need to fill in your name, contact number, address, district and why you are applying for the e-pass

Step 5) If you are eligible for an e-pass, then you would also need to upload a valid ID proof

Step 6) Click on submit. Once your application is approved, you will get an SMS from the Delhi government. You can download it from the Delhi government website on your mobile phone

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma