New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has extended the lockdown for one more week despite a decline in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown which was scheduled to end on May 17, has been extended till May 24, Monday, 5 am.

CM Arvind Kejriwal was quoted saying, "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi".

The lockdown was first imposed on April 19, after Delhi witnessed a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. Since then, this is the fourth time the government has extended the lockdown to curb the outspread of the deadly virus.

Now as the government has extended the lockdown here look at what remains open and close in Delhi:

What's Open?

- Government offices will remain open

- Home delivery of essential items such as food, medicines, grocery, etc will remain open

- Petrol, CNG and LPG pumps will remain open

- Banks and ATMs will function as usual

- Patients, pregnant women, media professionals allowed to travel

- Essential services such as groceries, milk booths, pharmacy shops, etc will remain open

- No restricts on inter-state and intrastate travel

- Only 20 people are allowed at the wedding that too in a home or a court

- Only 20 people allowed at funerals

What's Close?

- Metro services will remain shut

- Private offices will remain shut

- Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut

- Festival related gatherings will not be allowed

- Gyms, malls, beauty salons, cinema halls will remain shut

- Weekly markets and onsite construction will remain shut

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 6,430 fresh COVID-19 cases and 337 fatalities while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 per cent. CM Arvind Kejriwal during the press meeting asserted that the coronavirus cases are “slowly and steadily” reducing in Delhi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv