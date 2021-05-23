Delhi Lockdown Extended: Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has "vastly improved", adding that around 1,600 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate down to 2.5 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a considerable decline in coronavirus cases across the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 24 morning, for another week in Delhi.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has "vastly improved", adding that around 1,600 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate down to 2.5 per cent.

Kejriwal, however, said that medical experts and doctors are in the opinion of extending the restrictions in Delhi, adding that the lockdown will be lifted in a "phased manner" from June 1.

"If cases continue to decline in the coming week, we shall start the process of unlock from May 31. We will not open up all things at one go but will open up activities in a phased manner," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Expressing fears over a possible third wave of COVID-19, Kejriwal said that his government is trying to inoculate everyone in Delhi in next three months but unable to do it due to "lack of vaccines".

He said that the Delhi government is in talks with the Centre and foreign companies to get maximum number of vaccine doses, adding that the third wave of pandemic can be avoided if everyone gets "vaccinated in time".

"There is a possibility that the third wave won't hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I'm in talks with domestic and foreign companies regarding vaccines. We're ready to spend from our budget," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

One of the worst-hit cities in India, Delhi had imposed a lockdown in April after a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The lockdown was extended on multiple occasions despite a decline in cases after medical experts and doctors warned against any kind of "laxity" against the virus.

Currently, Delhi has over 31,000 active coronavirus cases while 13.60 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other, over 23,000 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the number of people under home isolation in Delhi has dipped to 18,060 from 20,673 on Friday while the number of containment zones dropped to 48,429 from 50,074 a day before, said the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma