Delhi Lockdown Extended: Though lockdown has been extended in Delhi for another week, wedding ceremonies and marriages are allowed in the city with a gathering of only 50 people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended the lockdown in the national capital by another week amid the unprecedented hike in coronavirus cases.

"Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo tweeted.

This is the second time when the lockdown in Delhi has been extended. Kejriwal had imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 which was extended on April 25 for another week.

Though lockdown has been extended in Delhi for another week, wedding ceremonies and marriages are allowed in the city with a gathering of only 50 people. The Delhi government has said that Delhiites would need to apply for an e-pass to travel freely in the city.

Following is the step-wise guide for applying for an e-pass in the national capital:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Delhi government at delhi.gov.in.

Step 2) Now click on the link that reads "E-Pass" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3) You can select your language preference -- English and Hindi.

Step 4) Now you would need to select at 'e-Pass for travel during Curfew' option.

Step 5) A form will appear in which you would need to fill in your name, contact number, address, district and why you are applying for the e-pass.

Step 6) You would also need to upload valid ID proof.

Step 7) After entering all the details, you would need to click on submit.

Step 8) Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS from the Delhi government regarding your e-pass.

Step 9) You can download your e-pass on your mobile from the Delhi government website.

Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases since the past few weeks. As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours - the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma