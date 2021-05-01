Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week, here's what will remain open and what will remain closed in the national capital:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week. This announcement came on May 1. Earlier, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week."

What will stay open in Delhi?

*Takeaway service, home delivery of food and essential items will remain open.

*Banks, ATM, CNG, LPG, gas and Petrol pumps will remain open.

* Government offices will remain open.

*Essential services will remain open.

* Media professionals, Doctors, patients, pregnant women will be allowed to travel in the lockdown.

*There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state travel.

* Sporting event at any stadium will be allowed but with no spectators.

*Religious places will remain open but no visitors will be allowed.

*Students who have examination will be allowed to travel but with the production of ID card and admit card.

What will remain shut in Delhi?



* Private offices will remain closed.

* Festival related gathering will not be allowed in the national capital.

* Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Gyms, Spas, Beauty salons will remain closed.

*Onsite construction and weekly markets will remain closed.

*People will not be allowed to travel for non-essential purposes.

How many people can attend wedding and funeral in Delhi?

In Delhi, only 50 people will be allowed to attend the wedding and only 20 people will be allowed to attend the funeral gathering.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi reported 27,057 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total fatality toll in Delhi has surged over 16,000 i.e. at the death rate of 1.40 per cent.

