Delhi Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal said that all essential and medical services will continue in the next six days, adding that the issue of migrant labourers will be "totally" addressed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday imposed a strict six-day complete "corona lockdown" in the national capital to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. Kejriwal, who met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, said that the situation in the national capital is "alarming", noting that "harsh steps" need to be taken to prevent the collapse of Delhi's healthcare system.

During the lockdown, Kejriwal said all private offices will be asked to work from home. He also said that all essential and medical services will continue in the next six days, adding that the issue of migrant labourers will be "totally" addressed.

"In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In last 3 to 4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate and infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued by the Delhi government for the six-day lockdown:

* The lockdown will begin from 10 pm tonight and continue till 6 am next Monday

* Section 144 will be imposed across the city

* Kejriwal said lockdown needs to be imposed to prevent the collapse of Delhi's healthcare system

* In the next 6 days, the Kejriwal government will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi

* Kejriwal has appealed migrant labourers not to leave Delhi during the lockdown

* Media exempted on production of valid ID card

* Shopping malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms will remain closed

* Cinema halls can operate with 30 per cent capacity

* Dine-in facilities at restaurants and eateries will remain suspended

* No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods.

* Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed

* Marriages are allowed but only with 50 people and special passes will be issued for the purpose

* In funerals, however, only 20 people will be allowed

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta