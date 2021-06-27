Delhi Lockdown: Following are the activities that will be allowed in Delhi from Monday. It also includes those activities that remain suspended in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Easing the lockdown-like curbs in Delhi again, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital on Saturday allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen in the city-state from June 28 at 50 per cent capacity.

In a late-night order, the Delhi government also announced that weddings and marriage functions can be organised at banquet halls and hotels but noted that only 50 people would be allowed.

"In case, any violation is found strict penal or criminal action will be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises will be sealed forthwith," the Delhi government order read.

Following are the activities that will be allowed in Delhi from Monday. It also includes those activities that remain suspended in the national capital:

* Marriages and wedding functions can be organised in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people. However, in banquet halls and hotels, 50 people would be allowed but the organisers must ensure that COVID-19-appropriate behaviour is followed.

* However, in funerals and last rites, only 20 people would be allowed.

* Gyms and yoga institutes can reopen with 50 per cent of their capacity.

* Religious places can reopen but visitors won't be allowed.

* Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed.

* Bars can operate from noon to 10 pm while restaurants can function from 8 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* Markets, malls, market complexes and shops can operate from 10 am to 8 pm.

* Public parks, gardens and golf clubs can reopen.

* Metro services and intra-state buses can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

* Auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, Gramin Sewa can operate with two passengers while five passengers would be allowed in maxi cabs.

* Private and government offices can operate with 50 per cent of their strength from 9 am to 5 pm. However, staggered timings should be promoted to avoid overcrowding.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma