Delhi Lockdown: On Monday, Delhi recorded 23,686 new cases of coronavirus and 240 deaths, in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 8.77 lakh.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown in the national capital due to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The lockdown in Delhi started on April 19 at 10 PM and it will end on April 26 at 5 AM.

In the lockdown, several services and movement of people for non-essential purpose is not allowed. Only people with valid E-Pass and for emergency purpose are allowed to travel.

Can I travel in Metro during a 6-day lockdown in Delhi?

Only people with valid ID proof, E-Pass or involved in essential services are allowed to travel in this lockdown. DMRC in its order said that metro services during the lockdown period will be available only for the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on the production of the valid IDs.

What are the new timings of the metro?

DMRC issued a public service announcement in which they said that the services will be available from 7 AM to 11 AM, whereas in the evening, it will be available from 4 PM to 8 PM, and the frequency will be 15 minutes. For the rest of the hours of the day, the services will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes.

The notice further read that during this period metro travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity. Apart from this, no standing passenger will be allowed during the travel in the metro.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday revised the timing and also increased the frequency from 30 minutes to 15 minutes during the peak hours, and in the rest of the hours of the day, the frequency has been increased from 60 to 30 minutes.

Which stations are currently closed?

According to DMRC, entry for several stations have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing, check out the list:

Jhandewalan

R K Ashram Marg

Karkardooma

Preet Vihar

Nirman Vihar

Supreme Court

Anand Vihar ISBT

Vaishali

Shadipur

Dwarka mor

Tagore Garden

Rajouri Garden

Patel Nagar

Subhash Nagar

Kirti Nagar

Rajendra Place

Moti Nagar

Exit from all these stations is allowed.

Who all can travel during the lockdown?

During the lockdown, media personnel, pregnant women, government officials, people involved in essential services and those who are involved in essential activities are allowed to travel with a valid ID card or medical proof.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma