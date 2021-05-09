Delhi Lockdown: The Delhi government, however, said that marriages can be organised at home or a court but only 20 people will be allowed to participate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Sunday imposed a complete ban on marriages and wedding ceremonies at public places as it extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital by another week.

Issuing the new guidelines, the Delhi government, however, said that marriages can be organised at home or a court but only 20 people will be allowed to participate, adding that the participants would need a marriage card for movement.

"The DJ, sound system, catering or similar kind of services will not be allowed for the marriage ceremony," the new guidelines read.

"Owners of banquet halls and hotels will have to either return the advance amount paid by the customer for conducting marriages or they will have to mutually agree to organise the wedding at a later date," it added.

Earlier, the Delhi government had allowed marriages and weddings functions in the national capital during the lockdown. However, special passes were issued for them and only 50 people were allowed to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital by another week, up to May 17 morning, adding that metro services will also remain suspended.

Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma