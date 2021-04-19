Delhi Lockdown: On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal imposed a 6-day lockdown in the national capital. Want to know about the travel restriction in the national capital? Here's all you need to know

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As the country has been witnessing a major surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day lockdown in the national capital. The lockdown in Delhi will start on April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

In his address, CM Kejriwal said that the movement of non-essential services will remain closed, whereas the private office will also remain shut. In the lockdown, only essential services will remain unaffected and people involved in the essential services will be able to go out in the 6-day lockdown.

In the lockdown, people coming from or going to the airports, ISBT, railway station will be allowed to travel with their valid tickets.

Can I travel from Delhi to Gurugram or Faridabad?

To travel in the lockdown, you need a valid e-pass issued by the Delhi government. Only people involved in essential activities are allowed to travel in the lockdown. Talking about the rules of Haryana, there is a night curfew in the state which begins at 9 pm and concludes at 5 am in the morning.

Can I travel from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad?

Only people involved in essential activities can travel in the 6-day lockdown. Talking about the rules of Uttar Pradesh, the UP government has also imposed a night curfew in the state and a complete lockdown every Sunday till May 15. To travel amidst the lockdown, a person needs to have a valid e-pass.

People who are engaged in meat and fish, animal fodder, grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths and medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, telecom and Internet services, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, will need an e-pass to travel during the 6-day lockdown.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), people who already have an e-pass which they received for emergency or essential work in the night curfew/weekend curfew will also be valid for the lockdown.

On the other hand, the Delhi Metro will function with 50 per cent capacity, whereas bus, cabs, autos, taxis, and other transport services will also function with 50 per cent capacity.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma