Delhi Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal said that marriages and weddings functions will be allowed during the six-day lockdown in the national capital but special passes will be issued for them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Monday imposed a complete six-day lockdown in the national capital in wake of the alarming spike in coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Kejriwal, while making the announcement in a virtual press conference, said that the lockdown will begin from 10 pm on Monday and continue till 6 am on April 26.

He, however, said that marriages and weddings functions will be allowed during the six-day lockdown in the national capital but special passes will be issued for them. Kejriwal also announced that only 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding in the city-state during the period.

Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had also issued a similar order last week, allowing marriages to take place in the national capital with a maximum of 50 guests. It, however, had said that people would need to apply for an e-pass for weddings.

How can I apply for an e-pass in Delhi?

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Delhi government at epass.jantasamvad.org

Step 2) Select the language in which you want to proceed -- English or Hindi

Step 3) Select e-pass for travel

Step 4) Enter your details like mobile number, your address, district and place of engagement

Step 5) Click on submit

Step 6) Now, you will receive an e-pass Reference Number that you can use to check the status of your e-pass

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta