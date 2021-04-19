Delhi lockdown 2021: Here we are with some FAQs about the lockdown guidelines for Delhi. Read on to know more about what's going to be available and what's not. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Dehli government has announced a 6-day long lockdown till Monday. As per Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the capital will undergo a lockdown starting from Monday, April 19, 10 PM to next Monday, April 26, 5 am.

The decision was announced as Delhi reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Union Territory has gone up to 12,121. It's not the first time the lockdown is being imposed in the city, earlier also a lockdown-like-weekend curfew was Delhi from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19.

In the meanwhile, all the essential services like medical, pharma and more will be in function. Although, still a lot of people may be in doubt regarding quite a few queries like E-passes, pre-booked marriage ceremonies, delivery services etc. Therefore, here we are with some FAQs about the lockdown guidelines for Delhi. Take a look

Q. Will the markets remain open?

A. Big markets in Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Khan Market and more to remain closed for the upcoming 6 six days, starting from today.

Q. Marriage celebrations and funerals will be allowed?

A. Yes, marriage celebrations will be allowed, but with a strength of only 50 people in a gathering. Also, E-passes will be given to the guests to travel. Movement of persons for marriage related gatherings can happen after showing soft or hard copy of marriage card. Meanwhile, funeral-related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed.

Q. What about essential services?

A. As per the CM, essential services as usual will be functional during the lockdown. There will be no restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. Also, no separate permission/e-pass required for such movements.

Q. Religious places will be open?

A. Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal