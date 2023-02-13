'This Is Hooliganism': Locals As DDA's Anti-Encroachment Drive Continues For Fourth Day In Mehrauli

DESPITE protests from locals, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) continued its anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. While opposing the demolition drive, local people called it hooliganism.

Local people who are protesting against the drive, have made serious allegations against the DDA, saying that "We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait," local, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus at DDA's anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli.



Locals say, "We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait." pic.twitter.com/ZABLjYDMJb — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

As the residents protested over the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi, some female demonstrators were detained on Sunday after they allegedly threw red chilli powder at police officers who had been deployed during an anti-encroachment action. The DDA announced that during the anti-encroachment exercise on Friday in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park region, about 1,200 square metres of public land were reclaimed.

However, the demolition drive was halted on Friday after the Delhi High Court directed the authorities to maintain a status quo on 400 jhuggis verified by DUSIB and listed the matter for further hearing on February 14.

The encroachment drive began on Friday in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area in the presence of police officers. The DDA demolished two-three storeyed buildings that allegedly encroached upon the lands of various agencies including the Waqf Board, DDA, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

On Friday, the Delhi government asked DDA to stop demolition in south Mehrauli."The minister said that residents cannot be displaced until fresh demarcation is conducted," officials said.

In a tweet, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot called on officials to carry out a fresh demarcation in the presence of affected persons."Many residents of Village Ladha Sarai have represented against DDA's demolition drive on the basis of faulty demarcation. I have advised Divisional Commissioner & DM south to carry out fresh demarcation in the presence of affected persons," Gahlot tweeted.