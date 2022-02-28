New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Monday announced the discontinuation of the discounts and concessions on Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of liquor, citing overcrowding and threat posed by COVID-19 across the national capital. Liquor vendors in Delhi were offerings discounts ranging 30-40 per cent on Indian and imported brands

As part of its new excise policy, the Delhi government had set the maximum retail price of each liquor brand and its make. With that, retailers were free to charge anything within that Maximum Retail Price.

Following the new excise policy of Delhi government, many vendors were offering a heavy discount (around 30-40 per cent) on Indian as well as imported brands of liquor by adopting competitive pricing.

This led to liquor stores across the national capital witnessing long queues of tipplers.

Observing the situation, the government said in its new order: “It has been brought to the notice of the excise department that as a result of the discounts being offered by the licenses through their retail vends, there are instances reported of large crowds gathering outside the liquor stores leading to law and order problem."

“It is also to be kept in mind that the Covid situation is not yet over and the danger of Covid-19 still persists and therefore the huge crowds is likely to aggravate the rise in the Covid cases in Delhi," it added.

The government also pointed out that the discounting is also leading to unhealthy market practices among the retail liquor businesses.

In view of this, it ordered the liquor vendors to discontinue giving discounts on the MRP of liquor. “All licensees shall neither give concession rebate or discount on the MRP of liquor," read the order.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma